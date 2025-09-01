Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Webtoon Entertainment Inc has underperformed by -2.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBTN rose by 6.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.45 to $6.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.06% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: WBTN) recommending Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on September 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WBTN. Morgan Stanley also rated WBTN shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 22, 2024. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on July 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $23. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WBTN, as published in its report on July 22, 2024. Evercore ISI’s report from July 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for WBTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WBTN is registering an average volume of 605.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.73%, with a loss of -4.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.69, showing growth from the present price of $14.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Webtoon Entertainment Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 88.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.