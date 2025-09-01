Was there any good news for Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) stock in the last session?

While Pyxis Oncology Inc has underperformed by -3.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PYXS fell by -17.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.39 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.94% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2024, William Blair Downgraded Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Stephens on November 08, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PYXS. Stifel also rated PYXS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 08, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on May 07, 2024, and assigned a price target of $10. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PYXS, as published in its report on February 09, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from January 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for PYXS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS)

One of the most important indicators of Pyxis Oncology Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PYXS is recording 526.65K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.49%, with a loss of -4.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.20, showing growth from the present price of $1.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PYXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pyxis Oncology Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.