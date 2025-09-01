Was there any good news for Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE) stock in the last session?

While Maze Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAZE fell by -9.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.19 to $6.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.78% in the last 200 days.

On July 23, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Maze Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) recommending Buy. A report published by Wedbush on July 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MAZE.

Analysis of Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE)

In order to gain a clear picture of Maze Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 174.19K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MAZE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.87%, with a gain of 7.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $14.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAZE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Maze Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.