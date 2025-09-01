Subscribe
Industry
Was Hyperfine Inc (HYPR)’s session last reading good?

Within its last year performance, HYPR rose by 40.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.90 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.75% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Hyperfine Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) to Equal Weight. A report published by Evercore ISI on May 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HYPR. Wells Fargo also rated HYPR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2022.

Analysis of Hyperfine Inc (HYPR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hyperfine Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.19M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HYPR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -4.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.42, showing growth from the present price of $1.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HYPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hyperfine Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

