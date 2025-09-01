VEON Ltd ADR (VEON)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While VEON Ltd ADR has underperformed by -3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEON rose by 45.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.00 to $25.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.48% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking VEON Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VEON) recommending Buy. A report published by New Street on October 11, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VEON. BofA Securities also Upgraded VEON shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2.70 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 26, 2021. HSBC Securities January 25, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for VEON, as published in its report on January 25, 2021. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of VEON Ltd ADR (VEON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

VEON Ltd ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 89.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VEON is registering an average volume of 243.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.33%, with a loss of -0.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.67, showing growth from the present price of $58.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VEON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VEON Ltd ADR Shares?

A giant in the Telecom Services market, VEON Ltd ADR (VEON) is based in the United Arab Emirates. When comparing VEON Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 799.05%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.