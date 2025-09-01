The INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While INNEOVA Holdings Ltd has underperformed by -21.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INEO fell by -65.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.27 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.28% in the last 200 days.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INEO is recording 1.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.66%, with a gain of 12.64% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze INNEOVA Holdings Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.