The Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR has underperformed by -3.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDN fell by -49.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.69 to $17.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.67% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (NYSE: EDN) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 30, 2018, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for EDN. Bear Stearns initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for EDN, as published in its report on June 15, 2007.

Analysis of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EDN is recording 107.50K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.38%, with a loss of -8.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR Shares?

The Utilities – Regulated Electric market is dominated by Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR (EDN) based in the Argentina. When comparing Empresa Distribuidora y Comercial Norte S.A. ADR shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 51.39%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.