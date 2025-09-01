Technical analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR) stock chart patterns

While ProQR Therapeutics N.V has overperformed by 2.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRQR fell by -15.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.62 to $1.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.71% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking ProQR Therapeutics N.V (NASDAQ: PRQR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Evercore ISI on April 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PRQR. Citigroup also Upgraded PRQR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2025. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on January 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. Raymond James October 29, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for PRQR, as published in its report on October 29, 2024. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from November 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $2 for PRQR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V (PRQR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ProQR Therapeutics N.V’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PRQR is recording an average volume of 301.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a loss of -0.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.98, showing growth from the present price of $2.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRQR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProQR Therapeutics N.V Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.