TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) stock: A year of ups and downs

While TAT Technologies Ltd has underperformed by -3.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TATT rose by 41.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.00 to $15.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.32% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Lake Street started tracking TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on June 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TATT. The Benchmark Company also rated TATT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2024.

Analysis of TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.01%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TAT Technologies Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TATT is recording an average volume of 239.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.45%, with a loss of -1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.75, showing growth from the present price of $36.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TATT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TAT Technologies Ltd Shares?

TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) is based in the Israel and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Aerospace & Defense market. When comparing TAT Technologies Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.05%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.