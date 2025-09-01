Strattec Security Corp (STRT) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Strattec Security Corp has underperformed by -0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STRT rose by 59.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.00 to $31.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.97% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2012, Robert W. Baird Reiterated Strattec Security Corp (NASDAQ: STRT) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 13, 2009, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for STRT. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded STRT shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 27, 2008. Robert W. Baird Reiterated the rating as Neutral on March 31, 2008, but set its price target from $37 to $45. Robert W. Baird April 20, 2007d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for STRT, as published in its report on April 20, 2007.

Analysis of Strattec Security Corp (STRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Strattec Security Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and STRT has an average volume of 108.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.46%, with a loss of -2.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.00, showing growth from the present price of $65.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Strattec Security Corp Shares?

Auto Parts giant Strattec Security Corp (STRT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Strattec Security Corp shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.