1 min.Read

Southland Holdings Inc (SLND) requires closer examination

By Patricia Turner

While Southland Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLND rose by 25.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.90 to $1.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.60% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded Southland Holdings Inc (AMEX: SLND) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 04, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SLND.

Analysis of Southland Holdings Inc (SLND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.37%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Southland Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SLND is registering an average volume of 54.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.36%, with a loss of -0.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Southland Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 91.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

