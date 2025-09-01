REE Automotive Ltd (REE)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While REE Automotive Ltd has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REE fell by -91.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.72 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -83.57% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2025, Roth Capital Downgraded REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) to Neutral. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for REE. Alliance Global Partners also rated REE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2025. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on May 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $14. Cantor Fitzgerald December 01, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for REE, as published in its report on December 01, 2023. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd (REE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -97.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of REE Automotive Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -220.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 133.88K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for REE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a loss of -0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze REE Automotive Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.