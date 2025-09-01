Qudian Inc ADR (QD)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Qudian Inc ADR has underperformed by -0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QD rose by 61.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.08 to $1.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.89% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2020, Citigroup Downgraded Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) to Sell. A report published by Nomura on January 22, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for QD. Macquarie November 20, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for QD, as published in its report on November 20, 2019. Nomura also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Qudian Inc ADR (QD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -92.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Qudian Inc ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and QD is recording 532.78K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a loss of -3.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.05, showing decline from the present price of $4.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qudian Inc ADR Shares?

The Credit Services market is dominated by Qudian Inc ADR (QD) based in the China. When comparing Qudian Inc ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 254.55%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.