Pharvaris NV (PHVS) deserves closer scrutiny

While Pharvaris NV has underperformed by -5.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHVS rose by 12.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.33 to $11.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.24% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on April 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PHVS. Wedbush also rated PHVS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 25, 2023. Morgan Stanley August 15, 2023d the rating to Overweight on August 15, 2023, and set its price target from $10 to $34. Bryan Garnier initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PHVS, as published in its report on October 05, 2022. JMP Securities’s report from September 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for PHVS shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Pharvaris NV (PHVS)

Pharvaris NV’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PHVS is registering an average volume of 120.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.92%, with a loss of -6.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.31, showing growth from the present price of $21.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHVS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pharvaris NV Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.