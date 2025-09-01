Subscribe
MIND (MIND Technology Inc) has impressive results

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While MIND Technology Inc has overperformed by 2.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIND rose by 27.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.50 to $3.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.50% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2015, Sidoti Upgraded MIND Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MIND) to Buy. A report published by Global Hunter Securities on May 19, 2014, Downgraded its rating to ‘Accumulate’ for MIND. Global Hunter Securities also reiterated MIND shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2011. Global Hunter Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on June 08, 2011, but set its price target from $18 to $22. Global Hunter Securities April 07, 2011d its ‘Accumulate’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MIND, as published in its report on April 07, 2011. CapitalOne southcoast’s report from September 09, 2009 suggests a price prediction of $7 for MIND shares, giving the stock a ‘Add’ rating. C.K. Cooper also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MIND Technology Inc (MIND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.35%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MIND Technology Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MIND is recording an average volume of 287.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a loss of -9.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing decline from the present price of $10.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MIND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MIND Technology Inc Shares?

MIND Technology Inc (MIND) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Scientific & Technical Instruments market. When comparing MIND Technology Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 51.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2534.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

