Subscribe
Companies
1 min.Read

MBIA Inc (MBI) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While MBIA Inc has underperformed by -1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MBI rose by 23.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.26 to $3.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.09% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded MBIA Inc (NYSE: MBI) to Outperform. A report published by ROTH MKM on December 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MBI. Compass Point also Upgraded MBI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2023. Compass Point Initiated an Neutral rating on November 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for MBI, as published in its report on February 05, 2018. Keefe Bruyette’s report from April 25, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for MBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MBIA Inc (MBI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 162.16%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 340.30K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MBI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.84%, with a gain of 3.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.50, showing decline from the present price of $7.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MBIA Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Market

Can you still get a good price for NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares at this point?

0
While NeuroPace Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)

0
While Opus Genetics Inc has overperformed by 2.52%, investors...
Finance

Results from Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) show risk

0
While Duos Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -0.78%,...
Companies

Was anything negative for Nkarta Inc (NKTX) stock last session?

0
While Nkarta Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are...
Market

Farmer Bros. Co FARM’s stock price falss traction on Friday

0
While Farmer Bros. Co has underperformed by -0.50%, investors...

Topics

Market

Can you still get a good price for NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares at this point?

0
While NeuroPace Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)

0
While Opus Genetics Inc has overperformed by 2.52%, investors...
Finance

Results from Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) show risk

0
While Duos Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -0.78%,...
Companies

Was anything negative for Nkarta Inc (NKTX) stock last session?

0
While Nkarta Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are...
Market

Farmer Bros. Co FARM’s stock price falss traction on Friday

0
While Farmer Bros. Co has underperformed by -0.50%, investors...
Industry

VEON Ltd ADR (VEON)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

0
While VEON Ltd ADR has underperformed by -3.56%, investors...
Finance

AudioEye Inc (AEYE)’s stock performance: a year in review

0
While AudioEye Inc has overperformed by 3.13%, investors are...
Companies

Qudian Inc ADR (QD)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

0
While Qudian Inc ADR has underperformed by -0.44%, investors...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Broadwind Inc’s results are impressive
Next article
AirJoule Technologies Corp (AIRJ) deserves deeper analysis

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Can you still get a good price for NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares at this point?

0
While NeuroPace Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are...

A stock that deserves closer examination: Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)

0
While Opus Genetics Inc has overperformed by 2.52%, investors...

Results from Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) show risk

0
While Duos Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -0.78%,...

Was anything negative for Nkarta Inc (NKTX) stock last session?

0
While Nkarta Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.