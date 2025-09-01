Legacy Education Inc (LGCY)’s stock decline to 12.06 per share

While Legacy Education Inc has underperformed by -3.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LGCY rose by 44.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.89 to $3.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.73% in the last 200 days.

On October 22, 2024, Northland Capital started tracking Legacy Education Inc (AMEX: LGCY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on October 22, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LGCY.

Analysis of Legacy Education Inc (LGCY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Legacy Education Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LGCY is recording 94.94K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.55%, with a loss of -2.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.07, showing decline from the present price of $12.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LGCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Legacy Education Inc Shares?

The Education & Training Services market is dominated by Legacy Education Inc (LGCY) based in the USA. When comparing Legacy Education Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 32.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.