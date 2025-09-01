Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Katapult Holdings Inc has overperformed by 9.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KPLT rose by 121.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.27 to $5.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 62.43% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2024, Stephens started tracking Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KPLT) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Loop Capital on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KPLT. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated KPLT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 05, 2021.

Analysis of Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Katapult Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KPLT is recording an average volume of 26.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.30%, with a gain of 2.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing decline from the present price of $15.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KPLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Katapult Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.