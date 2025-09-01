It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Inventiva ADR (IVA)

While Inventiva ADR has underperformed by -2.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IVA rose by 189.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.50 to $1.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 100.90% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Inventiva ADR (NASDAQ: IVA) recommending Overweight. A report published by TD Cowen on February 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IVA. UBS also rated IVA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 12, 2024. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on October 27, 2023, and assigned a price target of $12. ROTH MKM initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IVA, as published in its report on May 31, 2023. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Inventiva ADR (IVA)

Inventiva ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IVA has an average volume of 30.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.56%, with a gain of 38.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.20, showing growth from the present price of $6.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inventiva ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.