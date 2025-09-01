It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc (HOV)

While Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOV rose by 4.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $233.15 to $81.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.13% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2024, Wedbush started tracking Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: HOV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Buckingham Research on January 11, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for HOV. JMP Securities January 12, 2017d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Mkt Underperform’ for HOV, as published in its report on January 12, 2017. MKM Partners’s report from June 03, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $1.75 for HOV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc (HOV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HOV has an average volume of 168.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a loss of -4.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $120.00, showing decline from the present price of $140.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc Shares?

Residential Construction giant Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc (HOV) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -79.58%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.