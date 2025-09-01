Is Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (KMTS) a good investment opportunity?

While Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd has underperformed by -8.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KMTS fell by -26.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.15 to $13.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.29% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: KMTS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 31, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for KMTS. Stifel also rated KMTS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on March 31, 2025, and assigned a price target of $27. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for KMTS, as published in its report on March 31, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from March 31, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $30 for KMTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd (KMTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -130.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KMTS has an average volume of 332.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.08%, with a loss of -13.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.83, showing growth from the present price of $16.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KMTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kestra Medical Technologies Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.