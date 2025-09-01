How to interpret Wallbox N.V (WBX)’s stock chart patterns

While Wallbox N.V has underperformed by -1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBX fell by -59.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.00 to $4.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.83% in the last 200 days.

On October 30, 2024, Stifel Downgraded Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) to Hold. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on October 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WBX. UBS also Downgraded WBX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 27, 2023. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for WBX, as published in its report on November 22, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from September 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for WBX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Wallbox N.V (WBX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 63.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Wallbox N.V’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -138.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WBX is registering an average volume of 22.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.25%, with a loss of -11.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.24, showing growth from the present price of $4.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wallbox N.V Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 69.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.