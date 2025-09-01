How did AXT Inc (AXTI) fare last session?

While AXT Inc has underperformed by -0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXTI rose by 33.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.07 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.77% in the last 200 days.

On February 23, 2024, Craig Hallum Upgraded AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on February 23, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AXTI. Craig Hallum also Downgraded AXTI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 17, 2023. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on June 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AXTI, as published in its report on November 04, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from October 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6.60 for AXTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of AXT Inc (AXTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AXT Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AXTI is recording 554.09K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.37%, with a gain of 2.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.82, showing growth from the present price of $2.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AXT Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.