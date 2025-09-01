Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Gyre Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -6.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GYRE fell by -36.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.00 to $6.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.30% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) recommending Buy. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on March 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GYRE. Stephens also rated GYRE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 29, 2021. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on February 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GYRE, as published in its report on May 21, 2020. Oppenheimer’s report from January 04, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $24 for GYRE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Gyre Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GYRE is registering an average volume of 146.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.12%, with a loss of -5.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GYRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gyre Therapeutics Inc Shares?

A giant in the Biotechnology market, Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) is based in the USA. When comparing Gyre Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 474.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -93.49%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 82.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.