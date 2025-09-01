Genesco Inc (GCO) stock on the rise: An overview

While Genesco Inc has overperformed by 3.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GCO fell by -25.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.80 to $16.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded Genesco Inc (NYSE: GCO) to Buy. A report published by Truist on May 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for GCO. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded GCO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 05, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on December 15, 2023, and assigned a price target of $43. Seaport Research Partners December 04, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GCO, as published in its report on December 04, 2023. Seaport Research Partners’s report from March 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $50 for GCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Genesco Inc (GCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Genesco Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GCO is recording an average volume of 245.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.11%, with a gain of 11.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.67, showing growth from the present price of $31.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genesco Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.