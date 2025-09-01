Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) stock shows positive growth on Friday

While Galectin Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GALT rose by 231.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.41 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 116.60% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 13, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GALT. B. Riley FBR also rated GALT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 13, 2019. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 07, 2017, but set its price target from $6 to $10. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GALT, as published in its report on November 28, 2017. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT)

One of the most important indicators of Galectin Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GALT is recording 640.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.52%, with a gain of 4.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GALT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Galectin Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.