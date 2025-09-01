Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)’s stock decline to 12.09 per share

While Flotek Industries Inc has underperformed by -0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTK rose by 26.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.87 to $3.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.03% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, Northland Capital Upgraded Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) to Outperform. A report published by Northland Capital on June 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for FTK. Alliance Global Partners also rated FTK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 12, 2025. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on July 25, 2024, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Alliance Global Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FTK, as published in its report on April 29, 2024. Noble Capital Markets’s report from July 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for FTK shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Flotek Industries Inc (FTK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Flotek Industries Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 552.74K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FTK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.75%, with a gain of 1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.60, showing growth from the present price of $12.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flotek Industries Inc Shares?

The USA based company Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. When comparing Flotek Industries Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.22%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.