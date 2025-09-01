Farmer Bros. Co FARM’s stock price falss traction on Friday

While Farmer Bros. Co has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FARM rose by 11.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.29 to $1.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.52% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded Farmer Bros. Co (NASDAQ: FARM) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on March 31, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FARM. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded FARM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 31, 2021. ROTH Capital May 08, 2019d the rating to Neutral on May 08, 2019, and set its price target from $28 to $20. B. Riley FBR May 08, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FARM, as published in its report on May 08, 2019. Lake Street’s report from May 09, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $36 for FARM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Farmer Bros. Co (FARM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.87%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Farmer Bros. Co’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FARM is recording an average volume of 153.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.30%, with a gain of 12.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FARM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Farmer Bros. Co Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.