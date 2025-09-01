Examining Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH) more closely is necessary

While Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc has underperformed by -3.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PPIH rose by 99.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.90 to $8.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 76.05% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PPIH is recording 74.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.71%, with a loss of -1.94% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH) based in the USA. When comparing Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 242.27%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.