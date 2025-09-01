Examining MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) stock is warranted

While MEI Pharma Inc has underperformed by -6.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEIP rose by 97.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.00 to $1.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.82% in the last 200 days.

On July 23, 2024, Laidlaw Downgraded MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) to Hold. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for MEIP. Stifel also Downgraded MEIP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2022. Jefferies March 25, 2022d the rating to Hold on March 25, 2022, and set its price target from $4 to $1. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MEIP, as published in its report on February 03, 2022. Alliance Global Partners’s report from September 22, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for MEIP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)

In order to gain a clear picture of MEI Pharma Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -89.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.10M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MEIP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.22%, with a loss of -2.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.67, showing growth from the present price of $4.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEIP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MEI Pharma Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.