Examining InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) stock is warranted

While InfuSystem Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INFU rose by 27.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.90 to $4.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.37% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking InfuSystem Holdings Inc (AMEX: INFU) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on September 26, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for INFU. Northland Capital also rated INFU shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2021. Sidoti Initiated an Buy rating on December 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $26. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INFU, as published in its report on August 31, 2020. Lake Street’s report from June 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $17 for INFU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INFU is registering an average volume of 242.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.38%, with a gain of 12.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.75, showing growth from the present price of $10.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INFU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze InfuSystem Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market, InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) is based in the USA. When comparing InfuSystem Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 273.94%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.