Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -3.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTA rose by 46.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.43 to $4.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.31% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on August 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ENTA. Jefferies also Downgraded ENTA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2023. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on December 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $56. Evercore ISI July 06, 2022d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ENTA, as published in its report on July 06, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from June 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $39 for ENTA shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -80.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 172.52K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ENTA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a loss of -4.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.67, showing growth from the present price of $8.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.