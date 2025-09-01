eHealth Inc (EHTH) stock on the rise: An overview

While eHealth Inc has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EHTH fell by -58.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.36 to $3.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.40% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2024, UBS started tracking eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) recommending Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on January 18, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EHTH. Craig Hallum also Upgraded EHTH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 01, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on April 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $16. Citigroup March 21, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EHTH, as published in its report on March 21, 2022. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

eHealth Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EHTH has an average volume of 474.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a gain of 0.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.25, showing growth from the present price of $3.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EHTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze eHealth Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.