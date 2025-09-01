Do investors need to be concerned about Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX)?

While Foghorn Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FHTX rose by 7.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.25 to $2.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.26% in the last 200 days.

On April 23, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FHTX. Jefferies also rated FHTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 03, 2024. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on August 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FHTX, as published in its report on March 28, 2023. BMO Capital Markets’s report from January 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for FHTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FHTX has an average volume of 123.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.86%, with a loss of -8.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FHTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Foghorn Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.