Do investors need to be concerned about Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)?

While Design Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSGN fell by -10.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.77 to $2.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.69% in the last 200 days.

On May 07, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DSGN) to Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DSGN. Wedbush also Downgraded DSGN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 15, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts August 15, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for DSGN, as published in its report on August 15, 2023. Goldman’s report from May 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for DSGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Design Therapeutics Inc (DSGN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Design Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 25.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DSGN is recording an average volume of 113.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.77%, with a gain of 5.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.33, showing growth from the present price of $5.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Design Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.