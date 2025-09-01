Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) shows promising results

While Digimarc Corporation has overperformed by 1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DMRC fell by -76.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.32 to $7.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.87% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2024, Needham Upgraded Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on February 27, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for DMRC. National Securities May 06, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DMRC, as published in its report on May 06, 2019. Craig Hallum’s report from May 02, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $42 for DMRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Digimarc Corporation (DMRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Digimarc Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DMRC has an average volume of 177.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DMRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Digimarc Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.