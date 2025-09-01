Did Sify Technologies Limited ADR (SIFY) perform well in the last session?

While Sify Technologies Limited ADR has underperformed by -0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIFY rose by 229.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.79 to $1.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 104.42% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking Sify Technologies Limited ADR (NASDAQ: SIFY) recommending Buy. A report published by Kaufman Bros on July 24, 2007, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for SIFY. Kaufman Bros also reiterated SIFY shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 23, 2007. Kaufman Bros January 22, 2007d the rating to Hold on January 22, 2007, and set its price target from $13 to $8.

Analysis of Sify Technologies Limited ADR (SIFY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sify Technologies Limited ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SIFY is recording 101.82K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.50%, with a gain of 11.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.02, showing growth from the present price of $9.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIFY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sify Technologies Limited ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.