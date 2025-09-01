Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPS rose by 171.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.50 to $10.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 96.22% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, Stifel started tracking Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on April 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CPS. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for CPS, as published in its report on January 09, 2020. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.34%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CPS is recording 212.72K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.88%, with a gain of 7.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.67, showing decline from the present price of $36.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc Shares?

The Auto Parts market is dominated by Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) based in the USA. When comparing Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 98.19%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Market

Can you still get a good price for NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares at this point?

0
While NeuroPace Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)

0
While Opus Genetics Inc has overperformed by 2.52%, investors...
Finance

Results from Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) show risk

0
While Duos Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -0.78%,...
Companies

Was anything negative for Nkarta Inc (NKTX) stock last session?

0
While Nkarta Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are...
Market

Farmer Bros. Co FARM’s stock price falss traction on Friday

0
While Farmer Bros. Co has underperformed by -0.50%, investors...

Topics

Market

Can you still get a good price for NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares at this point?

0
While NeuroPace Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)

0
While Opus Genetics Inc has overperformed by 2.52%, investors...
Finance

Results from Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) show risk

0
While Duos Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -0.78%,...
Companies

Was anything negative for Nkarta Inc (NKTX) stock last session?

0
While Nkarta Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are...
Market

Farmer Bros. Co FARM’s stock price falss traction on Friday

0
While Farmer Bros. Co has underperformed by -0.50%, investors...
Industry

VEON Ltd ADR (VEON)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

0
While VEON Ltd ADR has underperformed by -3.56%, investors...
Finance

AudioEye Inc (AEYE)’s stock performance: a year in review

0
While AudioEye Inc has overperformed by 3.13%, investors are...
Companies

Qudian Inc ADR (QD)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

0
While Qudian Inc ADR has underperformed by -0.44%, investors...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)’s results reveal risk
Next article
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) shows promising results

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Can you still get a good price for NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares at this point?

0
While NeuroPace Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are...

A stock that deserves closer examination: Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)

0
While Opus Genetics Inc has overperformed by 2.52%, investors...

Results from Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) show risk

0
While Duos Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -0.78%,...

Was anything negative for Nkarta Inc (NKTX) stock last session?

0
While Nkarta Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.