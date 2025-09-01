Claritev Corp (CTEV) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Claritev Corp has underperformed by -3.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTEV rose by 366.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.00 to $4.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 148.57% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded Claritev Corp (NYSE: CTEV) to Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 26, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CTEV. Citigroup also Downgraded CTEV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 13, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on July 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CTEV, as published in its report on October 04, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from April 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for CTEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Claritev Corp (CTEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.47%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Claritev Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -235.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 139.95K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CTEV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a loss of -4.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.33, showing growth from the present price of $68.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Claritev Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.