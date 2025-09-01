Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) stock shows negative growth on Friday

While Bionano Genomics Inc has underperformed by -2.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BNGO fell by -78.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.52 to $2.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.40% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) to Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on September 10, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BNGO. Scotiabank also rated BNGO shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 05, 2023. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on December 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3.50. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BNGO, as published in its report on July 18, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from June 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for BNGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bionano Genomics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -118.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BNGO is recording 106.42K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.19%, with a loss of -5.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BNGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bionano Genomics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.