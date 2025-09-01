Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp has underperformed by -2.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIOX fell by -54.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.39 to $2.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.70% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2024, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) recommending Buy. Oppenheimer also rated BIOX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 06, 2023. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22.50. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BIOX, as published in its report on October 08, 2021. Lake Street’s report from March 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for BIOX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BIOX is registering an average volume of 172.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.90%, with a loss of -4.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.38, showing growth from the present price of $2.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIOX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.