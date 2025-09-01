AudioEye Inc (AEYE)’s stock performance: a year in review

While AudioEye Inc has overperformed by 3.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEYE fell by -15.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.85 to $8.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.50% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2025, Needham started tracking AudioEye Inc (NASDAQ: AEYE) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH MKM on June 21, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AEYE. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on June 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $28. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AEYE, as published in its report on February 08, 2021.

Analysis of AudioEye Inc (AEYE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AudioEye Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AEYE has an average volume of 99.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a gain of 1.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.20, showing growth from the present price of $12.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEYE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AudioEye Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.