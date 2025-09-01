Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) requires closer examination

While Astria Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -5.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATXS fell by -30.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.92 to $3.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.13% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS) recommending Overweight. A report published by JMP Securities on January 31, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for ATXS. TD Cowen also rated ATXS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 29, 2024. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on March 28, 2023, and assigned a price target of $18.

Analysis of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS)

One of the most important indicators of Astria Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ATXS is recording 312.11K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a loss of -8.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.33, showing growth from the present price of $6.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Astria Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.