Are Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE) shares a good deal now?

While Skye Bioscience Inc has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKYE rose by 23.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.11 to $1.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.50% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking Skye Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: SKYE) recommending Outperform. A report published by William Blair on February 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SKYE. Scotiabank also rated SKYE shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 30, 2024. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on September 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SKYE, as published in its report on July 09, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from May 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for SKYE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Skye Bioscience Inc (SKYE)

Skye Bioscience Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SKYE has an average volume of 888.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.94%, with a gain of 6.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKYE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Skye Bioscience Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.