Are SiTime Corp’shares a good deal?

While SiTime Corp has underperformed by -0.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SITM rose by 12.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $268.18 to $105.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.14% in the last 200 days.

On August 14, 2025, UBS started tracking SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on August 27, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for SITM. Needham also Upgraded SITM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2024. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on July 20, 2023, and assigned a price target of $160. Barclays May 05, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SITM, as published in its report on May 05, 2023. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of SiTime Corp (SITM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of SiTime Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SITM is recording an average volume of 368.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a gain of 0.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $249.29, showing growth from the present price of $241.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SITM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SiTime Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.