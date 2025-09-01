Are Cato Corp (CATO) shares a good deal now?

While Cato Corp has overperformed by 4.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CATO rose by 5.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.70 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.68% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2016, MKM Partners Reiterated Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) to Neutral. A report published by MKM Partners on March 18, 2016, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CATO. MKM Partners also reiterated CATO shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 23, 2015. MKM Partners Reiterated the rating as Neutral on August 20, 2015, but set its price target from $39 to $35. MKM Partners resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for CATO, as published in its report on March 23, 2015. MKM Partners’s report from November 21, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $35 for CATO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cato Corp (CATO)

With CATO’s current dividend of $0.17 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cato Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CATO has an average volume of 81.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.35%, with a gain of 11.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CATO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cato Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.