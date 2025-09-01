Subscribe
Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (AMOD) deserves deeper analysis

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Alpha Modus Holdings Inc has underperformed by -2.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMOD fell by -64.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.49 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.30% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (AMOD)

To gain a thorough understanding of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.07, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMOD is recording an average volume of 2.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a loss of -6.19% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Alpha Modus Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

