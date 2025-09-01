A year in review: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)’s performance in the last year

While Montrose Environmental Group Inc has overperformed by 3.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEG rose by 67.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.09 to $10.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.34% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2025, Needham Reiterated Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) to Buy. A report published by Needham on December 19, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MEG. JP Morgan also Downgraded MEG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2024. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MEG, as published in its report on August 14, 2024. Stifel’s report from February 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $36 for MEG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.32%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Montrose Environmental Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MEG is recording an average volume of 426.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a gain of 3.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.83, showing decline from the present price of $31.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Montrose Environmental Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.