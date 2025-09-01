A year in review: Exodus Movement Inc (EXOD)’s performance in the last year

While Exodus Movement Inc has underperformed by -3.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXOD fell by -17.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $117.40 to $14.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.70% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Exodus Movement Inc (AMEX: EXOD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Northland Capital on July 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for EXOD. Keefe Bruyette also rated EXOD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 02, 2025. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on March 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $38. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EXOD, as published in its report on March 12, 2025. Compass Point’s report from February 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $70 for EXOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Exodus Movement Inc (EXOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Exodus Movement Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 39.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EXOD is recording an average volume of 147.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a loss of -7.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.43, showing growth from the present price of $25.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Exodus Movement Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, Exodus Movement Inc (EXOD) is based in the USA. When comparing Exodus Movement Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 404.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 87.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.