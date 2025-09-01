A closer look at Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s stock price trends

While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -4.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JFIN rose by 97.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.23 to $5.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.79% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2020, ROTH Capital Upgraded Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on April 02, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for JFIN.

Analysis of Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of JFIN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.30 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Jiayin Group Inc ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 48.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JFIN is recording an average volume of 144.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.30%, with a loss of -10.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.11, showing decline from the present price of $12.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JFIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jiayin Group Inc ADR Shares?

A leading company in the Internet Content & Information sector, Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) is based in the China. When comparing Jiayin Group Inc ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 119.72%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.