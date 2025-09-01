Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

A closer look at Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)’s stock price trends

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Jiayin Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -4.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JFIN rose by 97.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.23 to $5.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.79% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2020, ROTH Capital Upgraded Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on April 02, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for JFIN.

Analysis of Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of JFIN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.30 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Jiayin Group Inc ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 48.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JFIN is recording an average volume of 144.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.30%, with a loss of -10.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.11, showing decline from the present price of $12.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JFIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jiayin Group Inc ADR Shares?

A leading company in the Internet Content & Information sector, Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) is based in the China. When comparing Jiayin Group Inc ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 119.72%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Market

Can you still get a good price for NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares at this point?

0
While NeuroPace Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)

0
While Opus Genetics Inc has overperformed by 2.52%, investors...
Finance

Results from Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) show risk

0
While Duos Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -0.78%,...
Companies

Was anything negative for Nkarta Inc (NKTX) stock last session?

0
While Nkarta Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are...
Market

Farmer Bros. Co FARM’s stock price falss traction on Friday

0
While Farmer Bros. Co has underperformed by -0.50%, investors...

Topics

Market

Can you still get a good price for NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares at this point?

0
While NeuroPace Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)

0
While Opus Genetics Inc has overperformed by 2.52%, investors...
Finance

Results from Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) show risk

0
While Duos Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -0.78%,...
Companies

Was anything negative for Nkarta Inc (NKTX) stock last session?

0
While Nkarta Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are...
Market

Farmer Bros. Co FARM’s stock price falss traction on Friday

0
While Farmer Bros. Co has underperformed by -0.50%, investors...
Industry

VEON Ltd ADR (VEON)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

0
While VEON Ltd ADR has underperformed by -3.56%, investors...
Finance

AudioEye Inc (AEYE)’s stock performance: a year in review

0
While AudioEye Inc has overperformed by 3.13%, investors are...
Companies

Qudian Inc ADR (QD)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

0
While Qudian Inc ADR has underperformed by -0.44%, investors...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (INBX) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview
Next article
Farmer Bros. Co FARM’s stock price falss traction on Friday

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Can you still get a good price for NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares at this point?

0
While NeuroPace Inc has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are...

A stock that deserves closer examination: Opus Genetics Inc (IRD)

0
While Opus Genetics Inc has overperformed by 2.52%, investors...

Results from Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) show risk

0
While Duos Technologies Group Inc has underperformed by -0.78%,...

Was anything negative for Nkarta Inc (NKTX) stock last session?

0
While Nkarta Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.